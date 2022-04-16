Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

WNEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

