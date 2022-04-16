Brokerages Set Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) PT at $15.00

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. 416,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,993. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

