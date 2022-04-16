Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $26.10

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 389,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 3,395,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,405. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.