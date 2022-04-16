Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $13.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

