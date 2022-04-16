CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 5th

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.08 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.70) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.15) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.