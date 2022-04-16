Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,912 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.