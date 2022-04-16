Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 22.59% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $30,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 15,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

