Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.23. 1,109,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,514. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.