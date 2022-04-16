Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,957 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.02. 6,660,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

