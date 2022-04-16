Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.12 Million Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 139,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,537. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

