Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.52 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

KHC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

