Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.91% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,319. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

