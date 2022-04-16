Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.48 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.33. 1,209,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.71 and a 200 day moving average of $602.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

