Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.44. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.48 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

