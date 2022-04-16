Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,950,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,531. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

