Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IWB traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,638. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.48 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

