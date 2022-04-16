Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,676 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,676 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.70. 1,582,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

