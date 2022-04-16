Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 316,605 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,605 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 346,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

