Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,655 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.41. 1,612,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,073. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43.

