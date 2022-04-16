Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.