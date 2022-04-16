Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,073 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

