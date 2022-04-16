Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,651 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.92. 586,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

