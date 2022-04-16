Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 63,052 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 167,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 31,607,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,047,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

