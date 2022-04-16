Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $238.91. The stock had a trading volume of 187,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

