Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

