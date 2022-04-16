Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.