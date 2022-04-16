Cardano Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Cardano has a market cap of $31.81 billion and approximately $436.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00191836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00382351 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00050635 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.