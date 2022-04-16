Cardstack Market Capitalization Tops $12.19 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $53,170.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

