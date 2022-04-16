CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Brokerages predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report $141.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.28 million to $153.52 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $553.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

