Casper (CSPR) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $346.63 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.80 or 0.07446598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.79 or 1.00289805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041334 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,802,330,679 coins and its circulating supply is 4,521,045,072 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

