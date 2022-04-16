Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.60.
CBOE stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
