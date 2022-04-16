Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.