CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,291. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

