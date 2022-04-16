C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.8 days.

C&C Group stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGPZF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.81) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

