CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $172.97. 1,028,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.83.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

