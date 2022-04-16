Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion

Celo (CELO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $68.30 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00007832 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.78 or 0.07555660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.64 or 1.00023758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00054092 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

