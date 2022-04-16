Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 42.2% in March

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.57 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

