Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $790,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 43,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

