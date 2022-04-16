Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.85

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.85 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 567104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.52).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 360 ($4.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 360 ($4.69) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.31 million and a PE ratio of 23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £513,243.77 ($668,808.67).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

