China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 1,383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,941.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNPPF shares. Nomura upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Overseas Property from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

