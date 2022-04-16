China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 128,602 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

