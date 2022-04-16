Chonk Price Down 38% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00008327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 38% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $131,166.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

