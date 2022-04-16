CIBC Begins Coverage on goeasy (TSE:GSY)

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities decreased their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$211.78.

Shares of GSY opened at C$126.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$165.70. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$121.25 and a twelve month high of C$218.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

