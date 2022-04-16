Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

CI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.21. 1,381,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,212. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.