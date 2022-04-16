Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

