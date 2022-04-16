Citigroup Boosts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $37.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $24,903,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $10,437,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

