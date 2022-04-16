Citigroup Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $117.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $132.50 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.42.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone stock opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,487 shares of company stock worth $55,217,955 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.