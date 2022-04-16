CL King Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CL King from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

