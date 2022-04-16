Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GLQ opened at $11.08 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

