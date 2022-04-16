Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 576.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,541 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $53,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 1,130,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

