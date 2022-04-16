Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.72. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 19,988 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

